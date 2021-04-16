The Prior Previous Police Shooting(s)

Police shot another unarmed Black man, Daunte Wright, just across town from the trial venue for the policeman who killed George Floyd. Just like in the Oscar Grant killing, the officer who shot Wright claims she mistook her handgun for a taser.

The names of people whose lives were cut short and the excuses from police are piling up as a horrible testament to our country’s racist reality. Unarmed Black people are killed by police at a ridiculously disproportionate rate.

Tragically, people will continue to be killed by police in a nation awash in guns and racism. It’s a long, painful road to unwinding the United States' original sin.