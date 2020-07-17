Presidential Clearinghouse Sweepstakes!

Even though the insanity of Donald Trump has already progressed beyond his gift of clemency to convicted liar and witness-tamperer, Roger Stone, let’s take a minute to review the President’s continued attacks on our system of justice.

Roger Stone today, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn tomorrow? Actually, Flynn is already off the hook thanks to Barr’s Department of Justice dropping the charges against him. You know, the charges in the case the DOJ already pursued and won. The charge of lying to the FBI that Flynn already confessed to twice.

But it’s not just slime balls like these who are getting an after-the-fact pass from the Trump Administration. Don’t forget that the DOJ also pulled their prosecution of the shell companies behind the Russian attack on the 2016 presidential election. Sheesh. It’s enough to make you think our President is insane or compromised. Or both.