President Superspreader’s ‘Blessing From God’

I just couldn’t resist doing a quick-turnaround video about President Trump’s latest message from the White House. Trump just loves to tout “miracle cures.” Now that he is a COVID-19 patient, he is even more of a scientific expert than when he ignored science and social distancing and caught coronavirus in the first place.

Trump called the fact that he contracted coronavirus “a blessing from God.” His treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center of course involved loads of special medication and antibody cocktails that regular ol’ citizens can’t access. But don’t worry, he promises to give you these “cures” for free! (Just as soon as he kills Obamacare.)

If the President started feeling better, whatever he took must be the miracle cure we’re looking for, right? Never mind hydroxy and the demon sperm doctor. Trump basically said, never mind the vaccine, we’ve got a cure right now. Step right up folks, thanks to the “blessing from God,” everything is a-okay.