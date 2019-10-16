Photo Essay: The Forgotten Kurds

Since 2014, photographer Giacomo Sini has made several visits to the region of Kurdistan, spread across the borders of Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria, where Kurds have been living for thousands of years. On October 6, President Donald Trump issued a surprising order to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, where they had been helping to maintain a buffer zone between Turkey and the Kurds.

As a result, Turkish forces moved quickly into the region, targeting Kurdish fighters who were instrumental in assisting U.S. efforts to fight the Islamic State in 2011 and 2014. More than 130,000 people were quickly displaced by the Turkish onslaught, and hundreds of ISIS prisoners have escaped. Russian troops are moving into the areas vacated by the U.S.

Many characterize Donald Trump’s decision as a tragic betrayal.

× Expand Giacomo Sini Newroz on the border between Kobane and Suruç Thousands of Kurds gather in a park of Şanlıurfa in March of 2015, a city close to the Turkish border with Syria, to celebrate “Newroz.” Kurdish Newroz coincides with the Spring Equinox, and is a festival celebrating the beginning of spring. It has come to represent new beginnings, as well as an opportunity to support the Kurdish cause.

The Kurds living in Syria and Iraq, in territory reclaimed from ISIS, worked together to create an independent region called Rojava, or the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Rojava’s system of governance is based on workers rights, equality, feminism, and ecology, as informed by the concept of Democratic Confederalism, written about by Abdullah Ocalan.

× Expand Giacomo Sini Newroz Suruç A Kurdish woman waves an HDP (People’s Democratic Party) flag during a celebration of Newroz, in March 2016.

× Expand Giacomo Sini Refugees in Kobane come back from Turkey 2016 Kurdish refugees in Kobane, Rojava Canton, Syria, after returning from months of forced exile in Turkey. February 2015.

In October 2014, Islamic State forces captured a large area of territory around the city of Kobane (Ayn Al Arab in Arabic.) Much of the Kurdish population had to flee to refugee camps across the Turkish border.

× Expand Giacomo Sini Self manage Mixed Kurdish-Arab Refugees Camp settled by turkish-kurdish and internationalist solidarity movment with Kurds from Rojava 2016 Refugee camp in Suruç, Turkey on the border with Syria. November 2014.

In June 2015, the People's Protection Units and the Women's Protection Units (YPG-YPJ)—Kurdish militias working as allies of the United States—were able to take back the region in a decisive battle in the war against ISIS.

× Expand Giacomo Sini Snipers YPG frontline against ISIS 2016 Kurdish snipers stand guard on the frontline against ISIS outside Kobane, Syria. February 2015.

× Expand Giacomo Sini YPG Fighter 2016 (2) A young member of the Kurdish militia outside a YPG position against ISIS, Kobane, Syria. February 2015.

In a 2018 interview with The Intercept, even the normally anti-war scholar and activist Noam Chomsky advised, “In my opinion, it makes sense for the United States to maintain a presence which would deter an attack on the Kurdish areas.”

× Expand Giacomo Sini YPG Fighter frontline against ISIS Sinoun 2016 YPG fighter patrolling the border against ISIS, Sinoun in 2016.