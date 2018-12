After 20 years, Paul Ryan is leaving politics—and a legislative record that runs contrary with his rhetoric about fiscal responsibility. His mild manner belies the icy calculations of a man long driven by the doctrine of greed. Describing his legacy in his home state of Wisconsin, Ruth Conniff says, “it was Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus who transformed the politics of Wisconsin with dog-whistle messaging, and that laid the foundation for Donald Trump.”

