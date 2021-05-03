Parenting and the Use of Power

Social justice is about power—whether or not we each have the ability to make decisions that affect our lives. In a parent-child relationship, parents have the most power. This power differential can create a separation between parents and kids.

As a parent, I make important decisions that impact my kids’ lives. In many situations, what I say goes. This power can be important for keeping our kids safe, but can also be misused to control or dominate them. When we don’t name and address the power dynamics in our home, it is ingenuine to challenge the unequal and unjust power dynamics in society. Kids will see right through that!

We need to take time for healing, singing, enjoying each other, dancing, being quiet, and envisioning the world we are striving for.

In her book, Parenting for Social Change, Teresa Graham Brett talks about building relationships with kids based on respect rather than control. She writes, “We can choose to use our power to support, facilitate, and assist the growth of children in ways that affirm their personal power, dignity, and humanity.”

Brett’s work has helped me gain clarity on how I want to parent. While it is important to me to set healthy boundaries in the home, it is also important that those boundaries are in many cases developed in collaboration with my kids, so they have a say in what happens in their life and feel affirmed in their humanity and decision-making power.

There are many ways a parent can affirm a child’s decision-making power, in all kinds of circumstances. Class, race, ability, and family makeup all affect what makes the most sense for each family. Maybe you can’t let your kids decide what they want for breakfast when you’re budgeting your food really tightly.

It is particularly hard to affirm kids’ decision-making power when you as a parent don’t have much power yourself. Sometimes, when we are in disadvantaged positions we have to teach kids to be okay with not having a choice. It can be important to name that reality, so that we and our kids don’t internalize it as a problem with us personally, but that we understand the lack of choice as connected to unjust systems.

What we do at home matters. Conversations over breakfast, apologizing when we make mistakes, and making friends outside of our “neighborhood” all contribute to social justice. As adrienne maree brown writes in Emergent Strategy, “What we practice at the small scale sets the patterns for the whole system. I have to use my life to leverage a shift in the system by how I am, as much as with the things I do.”

My parenting for social justice practice is based on this principle. If I’m so busy attending activist meetings and protests that I’m not able to give my kids the love and attention they need, which creates connection instead of separation, then I am not creating a strong fabric for their future.

There are times to contribute to the larger community and societal change and there are times to be at home with my kids. I need to make room for both instead of putting one over the other.

In the past couple of years, I’ve reexamined how I live my life. I had been running around stressed out and unable to recognize my own needs because I was so busy responding to the needs of others. I wasn’t operating from a place of power—the ability to take action—but from a place of guilt and sometimes the inability to say no. I was depleted and was responding to my kids, my husband, and my coworkers from that depleted place.

Once I recognized the need to take care of myself and actually began to do it, I began to show up for my family and my community with more patience, humor, and creativity. Addressing injustice and working for social justice is not always easy, and sometimes it is not rewarding in the short term. This is a long game. The issues we are trying to address have been around for many many generations. We may see some small successes in our lifetime, and we are also going to see many defeats.

We need to take time for healing, singing, enjoying each other, dancing, being quiet, and envisioning the world we are striving for. Without time to take care of ourselves, it is hard to cultivate that vision for change.

I recently heard Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, the co-director of the Highlander Center in Tennessee, speak on envisioning the world we are striving for. She said, “We move toward whatever our vision is, so it is crucial to have a radical vision for social justice.”

Henderson recalled asking a group of high school kids about their vision for change. They answered that they wanted to hold the police accountable for the way they were policing their neighborhood. She said, “That’s great! Is that your highest vision? Are there police in your vision?” They went back into a huddle and when they came back they said, “There are no police, there’s no need for police. Everyone will have the housing, food, meaningful work, and community that they need for a dignified life.”

Now that’s a vision! By articulating that more radical vision, those youth can work on creating that world.

Sherri Mitchell, an Indigenous rights activist and spiritual teacher, also talks about the importance of envisioning the world we want to create. She lives by what she calls the the 10-10-80 rule: investing 10 percent of our energy in examining and understanding what needs to be changed, 10 percent of our energy in holding back the tide of harm that is coming toward us, and 80 percent of our energy in envisioning and creating the world we want to live in.

This rule keeps me on track, focused on envisioning the world I want to live in instead of continually getting pulled into a downward spiral of everything that is wrong. When I am able to live into that vision, I can bring that visionary energy and creative thinking into my parenting.

As I’ve been more intentional about making sure I have the right combination of quiet time (through hiking, meditation, yoga, and personal retreats) and people time (through inspiring conferences, organizing meetings, and talking with mentors), I’ve been increasingly able to cultivate a radical vision of justice, equity, and peace. Visioning is healing and it gives me the strength to show up for parenting and for the racial justice organizing work that I do.

Parenting for social justice is a journey. It is not about perfection or about being the “most woke” or the “best social justice activist” (notice the separation present in those phrases?). It is about telling our children the truth, supporting connection instead of separation, and encouraging their radical visions for a just world. It includes having conversations about hard topics, noticing power dynamics, and paying attention to the small things.

I’m so glad my family has a community of people to do this with, and I hope you find your community of practice, too.

From Parenting for Social Justice: Tips, Tools, and Inspiration for Conversations and Action with Kids by Angela Berkfield with coauthors Chrissy Colón Bradt, Leila Raven, Jaimie Lynn Kessell. Rowan Parker, and Abigail Healey. Illustrated by Brittney Washington. Forewords by Autumn Brown and Chris Crass. Published March 23, 2021, by Green Writers Press. Excerpted with permission.

Learn more about and buy the book at www.parenting4socialjustice.com.