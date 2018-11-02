Operation Midterm Demagogue

×

With the midterm elections right around the corner, President Trump and the Republican Party are doubling-down on migrant caravan scare tactics. Oh, that and a heavy dose of conspiracy theories as well.

A clear, bright line can easily be drawn between Trump’s words and the actions taken by the so-called “MAGA Bomber,” who sent scores of pipe bombs to politicians, media outlets and high profile critics of the president. Another direct, conspiratorial line can be drawn from Trump (and other Republican politicians) to the horrific synagogue shooting.

Rather than realizing that words matter and taking a stand against anti-semitism and far-fetched conspiracy theories, Trump and his collaborators are still riding fear, hatred and demagoguery all the way to Tuesday’s election. This election is a referendum on Trump and his collaborators. The only way to stop this before it gets even worse is at the ballot box. Vote, no matter what.