Open for Business!

The biggest cheerleaders for “reopening” the United States (a.k.a, lifting social distancing measures) are President Trump and Fox News. Keep in mind that Trump’s top doc, Dr. Anthony Fauci, thinks going too fast will have dire consequences. Never mind though, full speed ahead to a booming economy, say Trump and Fox News.

There are, however, complications. The Trump Administration itself is going in the opposite direction of reopening and is actually trying to tamp down infections within the White House ranks. As Trump says to lift social distancing measures, staffers are being told to stay home and stay away from the president. It doesn’t sound good over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The same goes for Fox News. As it’s been blaring to reopen the country, the corporation’s employees received a memo telling them to stay away from headquarters until June 15. So I guess everyone else is supposed to get back to work while Trump and Fox News execs hunker down. I guess there will never be a vaccine for hypocrisy.