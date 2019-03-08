Nothin’ To See Here!

×

The investigations into President Trump’s corruption and abuse of power have just ratcheted up a notch or 80. There has also been a ratcheting up of Trump’s defenders as well, emanating from the White House/Fox News.

It’s easy to call everything a fishing expedition when there is so much wrongdoing throughout the administration. Lotta’ corruption means lotta’ investigations. Democratic committees in Congress have begun multiple overlapping investigations of Trump and his political and business cronies. The Mueller investigation now looks like the first step to more investigations and potential impeachment.

Of course Fox News and Trump’s enablers in Congress say it is simply outrageous that all these investigations are under way before there is even evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Um, isn’t that why you investigate in the first place? There is already plenty of evidence of criminal wrongdoing and more than enough to launch scores of investigations.