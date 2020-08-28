Nominating Trump

President Trump is set to accept the presidential nomination of the Republican Party. Er, scratch that, there is no Republican Party, there is only the Trump Party now that there is no party platform. The only platform is the Republican “What-He-Said” Trump Platform.

It is hard to imagine a more Trump-y convention than one that takes place at the White House and in empty official-looking buildings around Washington, D.C., but I tried in this animation. Amid the screaming Fox News personalities, let’s not forget the convicted and indicted Trumpies who made this presidency possible. Add Steve Bannon to the list of grifters, fixers, and busted advisers.

The main event, though, seems to be voter suppression. If President Trump can scare people away from voting, he just might have a chance of pulling off a victory. And if he doesn’t, he sure is laying the groundwork for contesting the election and litigating his way to another term.