Need Damage Control? Be A Racist!

President Trump has a lot on his plate, from a continuing impeachment investigation (don’t call it impeachment just yet) to bad campaign poll numbers. Investigators are closing in around members of his family and Roger Stone is about to go on trial. (And, yes, prosecutors are trying to show “The Godfather Part II” during the trial.)

With all that looming, why is Trump picking racial fights? Well, the short answer is because he is a racist. The longer answer is that it is a great way to fire up his base while at the same time go after some of the people in Congress investigating him.

What better way to change the subject from the constant drip, drip, drip of congressional investigations and turn it into a win for your campaign. Trump’s dog whistle is more than a megaphone, it’s a brain implant in voters nationwide. (Okay, some call it Twitter.) Enjoy the cartoon, and if you like my work— you can support it and get some behind-the-scenes goodies over on my Patreon site.