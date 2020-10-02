Nailed It!

Many pundits are saying that Tuesday’s debate was a “dumpster fire” of a debate or that it went off the rails. It wasn’t the debate that went bad, it’s Donald Trump who is a dumpster fire. No rejiggering of the debate by the Commission on Presidential Debates is going to fix this. It’s President Trump who is broken and off the rails, not the debate format.

The first debate between Trump and Joe Biden laid bare the insanity and cruelty that is our current president. We got a closer look inside his brain and found (surprise!) an incredibly cruel and mean old rich guy. He is a petulant narcissist who should be nowhere near the levers of power.

Clearly it is going to get much, much worse in the next couple of months. The dog whistles and telegraphing are gone, Trump is now Trump laid bare and if it sounds like he’s going to steal the election, he’s going to try to steal the election. Don’t fall for his backpedaling or the usual “I was joking” ruse, we’ve entered a new and much scarier phase.