On Mexico’s Southern Border with its New National Guard

On June 7, to avoid the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Mexican products, Mexican authorities agreed to implement a plan to contain migrants, many making their way from Central American countries north to the United States.

The country plans to deploy 6,000 troops from the Mexican army and Marines, sending 40 percent of them to its southern border. More than 400 troops are already operating there as of last Saturday, wearing bracelets that say Guardia Nacional, or National Guard.

Troops in heavily armed military trucks at checkpoints, working together with federal police and immigration authorities, are stopping buses and taxis looking for undocumented migrants.

Luis Raúl González Pérez, head of Mexico’s National Commission for Human Rights, urged the federal government not to prioritize national security over human security.

“Just as we condemn that the United States militarizes the southern border of its country and our northern border,” Pérez said, “Mexico should not fall into the same prospective.”