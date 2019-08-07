Make the Apocalypse Great Again!

×

In case you were understandably focused on the carnage of gun violence in the United States so far this week, there is some major environmental news happening as well. It turns out Greenland is melting. Like, really melting. Oh, and the Arctic is on fire.

In June, about half of the Greenland ice sheet was melting and July was the hottest month worldwide ever recorded. The heatwave in Europe worked its way up to the Arctic and glacial melting and wildfire chaos is being magnified. It’s not looking good, folks.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is ramping up their environmental regulatory rollback, recently announcing a replacement for the Obama-era “Clean Power Plan” that hands over our future to a dying coal industry. (Maybe so we can all die together?)

Honestly the anti-Obama bent in the administration is so massive and petty at the same time it would be comical if it weren’t so dangerous. Under Obama, hunters in Alaska were barred from using bait to lure grizzly bears to be killed, therefore, the Trump administration is rolling back that evil, socialist regulatory burden on the Land of the Free. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to check out the goodies and behind-the-scenes offerings you get if you support me on Patreon.