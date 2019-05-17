MAGA Impeach!

×

Even though there are loads of reasons to begin impeachment proceedings, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to do it because it might rally Trump’s base and mess up the election. Um, Trump’s base is already rallied. Ninety percent or so of Republicans support the guy. I think we’ve passed the point of worrying about rallying the base. Trump’s base is firmly in the palm of his hand.

So why not convince Trump’s base to support impeachment? If you take Pelosi’s argument to its logical conclusion, it’s a slam-dunk. Pelosi thinks not impeaching the president will help Democrats win the White House. By that logic, impeaching the president will keep him in the White House. Therefore, Trump’s base should support impeachment.

These are the problems that arise when you let electoral concerns preempt constitutional ones. Sure, keeping Trump around in the White House may give the Democrats an edge in the election and impeachment is risky — but a constitutional duty is a constitutional duty. This impeachment is a lot bigger deal than getting busted for, say, fooling around with an intern. Impeach away.

