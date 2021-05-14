Liz Cheney: Now She’s Done It!

Whoever thought a Cheney would be a pillar of principle and democracy? Okay, so she hasn’t always been a pillar, but it is nice that one House Republican is trying to push back against Trumpism and the Republican Party’s antidemocratic mission.

Liz Cheney has now lost her leadership role among the Republicans. With the rise of ever more extreme right-wingers in the party, Cheney’s refusal to back down from a Trump-fight didn’t go over well. If you thought Trump and his creeping autocracy were a thing of the past, think again.

The crazy Republican party is getting crazier. Liz Cheney may have represented one of the last tiny checks on a party that is ready to go all-in with winning at any cost, including democracy. Stay tuned for more voter suppression and more purges, it’s going to get uglier.