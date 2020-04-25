Give Them Liberty, and Give Them COVID-19

On Friday, approximately 1,500 people gathered in Madison, Wisconsin, to protest Governor Tony Evers's extended Safer at Home order. Here are some images from the event.
A young child holding an American flag observes three protesters carrying assault rifles and wearing camouflage.
A man observes the crowd on the steps leading up to Wisconsin’s Capitol.
A protester carrying an assault rifle looks on as a speaker addresses the crowd of protesters. A nearby protester holds the “national flag of Kekistan,” a white nationalist symbol.
A man takes a rest from walking to observe the crowds across the street.
Cars circled the Capitol, honking their horns and blocking traffic. Someone holds their baby up to observe the protest.
There were very few counter-protesters on Friday. This individual carries the transgender flag and a homemade sign that reads “Fuck T****.”
One protester holds a QAnon flag, a far-right conspiracy theory.
A woman unloads her car and sets up a merchandise table full of Trump attire.
Many families came out to partake in Friday's anti-quarantine protest. Here, a mother and her two children pose for a photo.
Cars stretched down East Washington Avenue, blocking all traffic leading up to the Capitol.
The “Trump Unity Bridge,” a decorative float that was also present in Michigan's “Operation Gridlock,” joined the procession of cars circling the Capitol.
Police stand observing the protest, distancing themselves and wearing respirators.
A family holds American flags and observes the protest.
Protesters sing and instruct the dance to a song “MAGA,” a spin-off of The Village People's hit “YMCA.”
It isn't a Madison street event without Art Paul Schlosser.
“Forward” statue drowning in liberty.