Liberty Alert!

It’s one thing when right-wingers march around state capitols to rally for gun rights, it’s another when they march around (with their guns, of course) to rally for states to be “liberated” from the tyranny of public health measures. Just by being there together, defying the recommendations of infectious disease scientists and the mandates of governors, they are endangering us all.

Sure, the recent anti-social distancing protests were small, but it doesn’t take that many wackos to spread a virus that infects exponentially. And of course, the protests are ginned up by Fox News and President Trump and are backed by groups that want to see Trump reelected. Something tells me this isn’t only about people being annoyed by social distancing.

Even if these protests were an attempt to get the economy “restarted,” they run the risk of doing even more harm to the economy by prolonging the pandemic. I’m all for First Amendment rights, but these guys are idiots who are endangering themselves and all of us.