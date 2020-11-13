The Lamest Coup in the World

The lame-duck President, Donald Trump, and his Republican supporters refuse to believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election by millions of popular (and plenty of electoral) votes. Trump clearly is still in command of the Republican Party with guys like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy spreading any crackpot vote conspiracy that comes along.

When it comes to supporting their failed president or supporting democracy, they go with Trump. With all of the reshuffling over at the Pentagon and elsewhere, there are some ominous signs of a coup, but I think it’s more likely a cover-your-ass move by the President. I don’t believe we are witnessing the beginnings of a successful coup. What we are seeing is a concerted attempt by the Party of Trump to undermine the Biden presidency at all costs.

With the Biden/Harris lead, it’s going to be next to impossible to claw back hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for the Democratic ticket. Even though Trump has loaded up the Supreme Court, remember that Bush v. Gore was centered on 537 votes in Florida—not hundreds of thousands of votes across multiple states. I sure hope I’m right. I have to admit, I am definitely worried about the coupy-ness of what is going on right now. Fingers crossed for democracy.