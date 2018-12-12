Indigenous Band, Midnight Shine, Focuses on the ‘Struggle to Keep Positive’

× Expand Sean Sisk Adrian Sutherland, Stan Louttit, and Zach Tomatuk tackle mental health in their latest album.

Midnight Shine is the hottest indigenous music act touring Canada, and an important part of that is the band’s message. “I wrote ‘I Need Angels’ because there are a lot of people struggling in Canada’s indigenous far north communities,” frontman Adrian Sutherland recently told NativeKnot.com.

The band’s newest single is titled “I Need Angels,” a song Sutherland hopes will draw attention to the struggles of his indigenous Attawapiskat community in northern Ontario.

“The song is about the inner struggle to keep positive and not give up, and to hang on to hope and faith despite the darkness,” he says.

Sutherland’s commitment to creating music that speaks to the pain of indigenous people comes from his own resilience. “Growing up in Attawapiskat was a real challenge. Kids can be cruel to each other, and I was bullied a lot. Resilience is something I had to learn at an early age, and it became part of who I am.” He describes the wave of suicides his community has suffered in recent years, a wave that has swept away members of his own family. He talks about struggles with his own mental health.

“I Need Angels,” on the band’s third album, High Road, was co-written with fellow band members Zach Tomatuk and Stanley Louttit. The song’s video is preceded by some grim statistics: “Suicide rates are five to seven times for Canadian First Nation youth than for non-indigenous youth. Suicide rates of Inuit youth, at eleven times the national average, are among the highest in the world.”

In the face of these tragedies, Sutherland has gravitated to the traditions he grew up with in his Cree home. He is a fluent speaker of the Mushkegowuk Cree language. He considers himself a traditional knowledge keeper of his people, sings at pow wows and participates in spring and fall harvests. And of course, he is an avid fan and player of hockey.

Originally, Midnight Shine was supposed to be a one-night-only performance. Eight years ago, Sutherland rounded up two artists from the James Bay region, Tomatuk and Louttit, to join him on stage. But that was just the beginning. Since that night, the band has garnered six top-ten hits. Three of its songs have reached number one on the Indigenous Music Countdown. And Midnight Shine had the honor of opening for Tom Petty in July 2017 at the Ottawa Bluesfest.

Midnight Shine’s style of music is hard to pin down; it ranges from pop to classic to modern rock. The album includes a cover version of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” and hand drumming with lyrics sung in Cree. Staying rooted in indigenous traditions and values is vital to the band’s identity and success. Its members are vigilant about not straying far from those roots, but believe they can hold onto their native selves even while exploring an eclectic sound. “I Need Angels” is the perfect showcase tune. The song is pure pop. The video opens with Sutherland playing a keyboard on a grassy shoreline.

“I need angels

Lost my wings and cannot fly

Give me something

There’s a sickness inside of me that runs so deep I don’t know how to heal the pain.”

But the ongoing pain at home, while all-consuming at times, is not the only message Sutherland wants to share. “There are so many good stories to be told from Attawapiskat, and from all over the North. I hope we’re one of them.

In the coming year, Midnight Shine hopes to secure some U.S. dates. You can follow the band’s news and concert events on their website and listen to “I Need Angels” on Soundcloud.