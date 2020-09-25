The Hypocritical Oath

The word “hypocrisy” has been getting a lot of use since the untimely death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Nearly a year before the 2016 election, of course, Senate Republicans refused to even consider President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. Now—with voting already under way in some states—they will try to ram through Trump’s soon-to-be-named nominee.

Mitch McConnell and other Republicans try to make an argument about a bogus “tradition” one year, but now they make an argument based on who is in control of the White House and Senate. It is getting harder and harder for Trump, Mitch, and the gang to gloss over their brazen hypocrisy.

But wait, there’s more hypocrisy! GOP outrage over a government official communicating on their personal phone or email? Shocking during the Obama Administration but now it’s something you retweet. Deficits? What are those? Family values? Still for those, just don’t talk about the porn-star payoff thing, please.

The biggest, and most tragic, hypocrisy is remembering the Republican outrage over Obama’s various infractions ranging from wearing the wrong colored suit to presiding over two (2) ebola deaths in the United States during his presidency . . . all while Trump is currently overseeing a disastrous COVID-19 response that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.