Giving Thanks the Turkeys Are Leaving

It seems like a good time to pause, reflect, and . . . thank God the idiots are leaving. (Fingers crossed.) With the transition now officially kicked off by Trump cultist Emily Murphy of the previously invisible General Services Administration, we may finally be permitted to exhale.

Besides the insanely ridiculous pardons that will no doubt unfold over the next several weeks, it looks like the Trump Administration might go out with a whimper instead of a civil insurrection-inducing bang. We can only hope that now all of the Trump White House collaborators go on to live the rest of their lives with the infamous scarlet “T” hanging around their necks—whether it’s in court, prison, or as cable news pundits.