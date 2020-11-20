Let’s Give Trump A Little Help

The only way Donald Trump will leave the White House without kicking and screaming or further undermining the electoral process is if we convince him he’ll be better off out of office. He has amply demonstrated that he will never back down, no matter how much he has lost or how wrong he is.

Trump clearly doesn’t want to remain President because of a devotion to public service, he wants to stay (even as a defeated presidential candidate) because he thinks it’s the best place for him. Whether it’s because he simply craves presidential power or is desperate to remain untouchable for crimes he’s committed, he’s not going anywhere until he is physically forced out or believes he has a better option outside the White House.

Since we’ve all done nothing but observe Trump’s behavior for the past four or five years, we know he will push this to the absolute limit. Let’s hope the Secret Service and Capitol Police are reviewing what the protocol is for removing a recalcitrant former U.S. President from the White House come January 20.