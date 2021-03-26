Git Your Vaccine Incentives!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts corporation recently announced that if you showed your COVID-19 vaccination card, you could get a free doughnut every day for a year.

What other incentives might there be to convince people to get vaccinated? After all, people who are “vaccine hesitant” or outright anti-vaxxers may hold the future of this damn pandemic in their hands. We are all about to become intimately familiar with the concept of herd immunity.

Let’s just hope a smaller percentage of the herd doesn’t kill the rest of the herd by making stupid choices. Remember, if coronavirus outbreaks happen among unvaccinated people, the virus may mutate and create new variants that will be resistant to vaccines. In other words, we all need to get our vaccine, stat.