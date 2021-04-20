Gen Z and the Battle for Democracy in Myanmar

× Expand Creative Commons Protesters in Myanmar

On the morning of February 1, 2021, I watched as the military seized power in my beloved country, Myanmar, and the democratically elected leaders were detained. The entire country went into an immediate uproar and global news networks began referring to the event as a “coup,” as the military had effectively stolen the election.

From the start, the members of my generation, known as Gen Z, have been on the front lines of the fight for democracy in Myanmar, both in that country and in the international community as well. Gen Z is the largest generation in the history of the world—with nearly 2.5 billion members born between 1996 and 2012.

At first, many of us were scared, angry, and confused. Although uprisings similar to the current coup had happened in the past, including a 1988 uprising called “8-8-88,” this was the first time that we as Gen Zers had experienced our loved ones and friends dying in a fight for democracy.

In 1988, the uprising, which is variously estimated to have claimed between 3,000 and 10,000 lives, was led by students. And young people have played an equally key role in the current protests, which began in the Hlae Tan and Sule, townships of Yangon, both focal points for politics and government in Myanmar’s largest city. Those who cannot take part in the protests have been using social media to spread information to protesters, the public, and people in other countries.

Unfortunately, as the violent crackdowns have become worse and with more people dying each day, protests have become less frequent, not usually occurring in small groups. There are still some larger protests, but no one wants more people dying. So far, more than 720 civilians have been killed by the military and police and more than 3,000 people have been detained. This number includes many teenagers and children, the youngest victim being only six years old.

As most of Gen Z grew up with technology, we have also been using social media to spread information across the country and world. Those of us who have turned towards our phones and laptops to protest and fight are known as “keyboard warriors.”

As a keyboard warrior myself, every day I read news about Myanmar protesters who are my same age as me facing tear-gas, rubber bullets, and sometimes even real bullets. Each day, I read about Gen Z protestors being arrested and beaten up.

Meanwhile, I still have the luxury of being able to live peacefully. I always feel guilty about those who are protesting on the front lines, risking their lives. Each day has been stressful and draining. But watching my brothers and sisters being killed in monstrous ways has made me determined to bring back unwavering democracy to my country.

As the battle continues, we have been joining the effort in many ways. Protesters are making homemade defense tools. Artists are using their talent to support victims and rebel against the military. Workers are using the tactics of Myanmar’s Civil Disobedience Movement to withhold their labor.

Students are posting online. Mothers are boycotting businesses that are linked to the military. Businessmen are letting their cars “break down” or are driving at very slow speeds in an attempt to block security forces and prevent government employees from getting to work.

Each night, the people of Myanmar begin banging pots at eight o’clock, believing that loud noises will drive evil away.

Throughout all this, many of my international friends have asked if I ever feel tired or scared from all the dangerous work we are doing. My answer, just like the answer of thousands of other Gen Zers from Myanmar, is simple: Yes, we are tired. Yes, we are scared. But no, we will not stop fighting, because that would mean surrendering—surrendering democracy, surrendering any hope we have left for our futures.

We will keep fighting until we win, so our brothers and sisters have not fallen without reason, so the next generation won’t have to fight like we do, and so our freedom will be restored, and our futures will be bright once more.