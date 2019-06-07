×

The Trump administration’s Department of Energy has been touting natural gas as “freedom gas.” I was wondering when the genius that is Secretary of Energy Rick Perry would finally emerge. Perry has been fairly quiet compared to other administration hacks bent on profiting from their position.

As Rick Perry sees it, the United States is now on a most noble mission to spread our wonderful natural gas around the world, the way our troops saved everyone during World War II. Never mind the earthquakes, pollution and general planetary destruction from burning fossil fuels.

Why stop at Freedom Gas? There are so many more incredible things the Trump administration is doing that could get a marketable sheen of patriotism if they just start with the word "freedom." "Freedom Obstruction" anyone?