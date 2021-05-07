The First 100 Days of Never-Mindism

Now that President Joe Biden has been in office for over 100 days, that means it has now been over 100 days since the insurrection. You know about “whataboutism,” now we are experiencing, “never-mindism.”

The worst attack on our democracy and our electoral process in generations seems to be slipping by the wayside. Republicans of course don’t want to talk about all their party members who tried to overturn the results of a fair election. Within the party, Donald Trump is anything but persona non grata for inciting a violent attack on the Capitol.

Even though Biden is doing some great things, I’m worried that we will lose momentum to hold these people accountable for what they’ve done. What happened on January 6 was not just something big in a news cycle that can now fade into the past, it’s a ticking time bomb in our democracy that will come back even worse if we don’t make sure everyone associated with the attack suffers the legal and political consequences they deserve.