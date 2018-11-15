Fight the Victims

×

With the deadly fires in California still burning and hundreds of people missing in the area that was once the town of Paradise, President Trump thought it would be a good idea to blame the fires on his favorite punching bag state. Tweeting that “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires,” Trump blamed the fires on California.

Firefighting organizations quickly pushed back against the president, not that that will keep him from lying and making up his own facts. (Although it did seem to get him to hand over some disaster aid.) It’s not just Trump who blames the increase in wildfires on lefty foes, Interior Secretary Zinke has blamed “environmental terrorists” for the rise in megafires.

Just blame the other tribe instead of generations of fire suppression and (gasp!) climate change. It’s a pretty simple formula that plays well with the base. Unfortunately, it does nothing to help fight the raging fires or help the victims. Here’s how you can help people impacted by the fires.