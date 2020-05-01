Dr. Donald J. Trump, M.D.

President Trump just can’t help himself. If a thought enters his head, it must be the most tremendous and correct thought imaginable and he must immediately share it with the world. No need for research or relying on experts; watching Fox News is enough.

Trump is clearly the worst possible person to be leading our country in a time like this. The idiotic/narcissistic combination is deadly. The president is a huckster who has "made" (and lost) billions because of his bravado and lies—not the best skill set for getting us through one of the deadliest pandemics and worst economic calamity of our time.

I wish we could just laugh Trump off and focus on getting out of this pandemic, but the president has turned his bully pulpit into a font of misinformation. Here’s hoping infectious disease scientists can work faster than the guy who tries to play a doctor on TV.