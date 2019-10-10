Donald Trump Impeaches You!

×

President Trump is not going to go quietly, as if that was ever an option. Trump and his lawyers, in no uncertain terms, issued a letter saying they were not going to cooperate with any impeachment investigation.

Constitution be damned! We kind of already knew — through scores of missed depositions and claims of executive privilege — that Trump had no plans of cooperating or backing down. Finally, Trump is going to be more Roy Cohn than his pal Roy Cohn!

The name of the defense is (and always has been) to accuse your accusers of the same thing they are accusing you of. If they want to impeach you, you want to impeach them! Simple! It’s going to get much worse before it gets any better, methinks.