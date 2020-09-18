Denialism: Not Just For Climate Change Anymore!

I thought that President Trump might lay off the climate denial on his recent trip to California while fires across the West were still burning and bodies were still being recovered. I thought wrong.

When Trump was being politely pushed to acknowledge that climate change is part of the wildfire equation, he immediately spouted his usual nonsensical climate denials. Not only is he anti-science, he is clearly anti-empathy.

Climate scientists have correctly predicted wildfires would increase in frequency and severity. Having woken up to dark orange Martian skies and ash falling from the largest fires in California history, climate change is real and only doubted by crackpots like Trump and other (mostly Republican) dinosaurs.

The one awful silver lining is that the smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon, and Washington spread all the way across the United States. It’s a lot easier to be worried about climate change when its effects block out the sun and fill your nostrils. Let’s hope some smoke made it into the White House, Congress, and Fox News headquarters.