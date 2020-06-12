Defunding Everything But the Police

Amid calls to “defund the police,” Donald Trump and most on the right have come out decidedly against transferring funds from law enforcement to social programs. They’re apparently fine with defunding everything else, though.

Education, environmental regulation, and financial policing are just fine to defund, of course. Something tells me that if people over at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or scientists at the EPA started wearing tactical gear and brutalizing people once in a while, Trump might become a fan.

Remember that defunding the police is not the same as dismantling the police. Fat police budgets across the country can surely be pared down and that money can be used to help remedy some of the systemic problems in this racially scarred country of ours.