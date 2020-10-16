Conservative Court Relief

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well on her way to becoming a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Never mind that there is an election currently under way along with a deadly pandemic, President Trump and Senate Republicans are determined to shove through their pick before election results are decided. You know, the election that will likely be contested before the very justice they are jamming through.

Getting Trump’s third (!) justice onto the supreme court takes precedence over bringing relief to people in this country who are being devastated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Families, businesses, and schools will just have to wait until after the election, thank you very much.

Keep in mind that the only reason Judge Barrett is sitting on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is because Senate Republicans blocked the confirmation process for lower court judges when Obama was president. Once Trump was elected, they put Amy Coney Barrett in that seat . . . and here we are.