The Classic Trump Collection

×

Well, Trump finally kicked off his re-election campaign on Tuesday. Actually, he filed the paperwork for his re-election campaign on the day he was inaugurated and has been holding increasingly disturbing rallies ever since.

Trump’s kickoff was just another diatribe of grievances and people who are out to get him— sprinkled liberally with outright lies. While the president rehashed much of the same rage as in 2015 and 2016, some of his comments took an increasingly ominous turn. He hinted again that big things were to come on the deportation front (which he also tweeted the day before).

Maybe we should be thankful that Trump is still so hung up on Hillary Clinton. Let’s just keep him obsessing about Hillary and watching lots of t.v. and maybe he won’t actually implement more of his horrific policies. Sigh. A cartoonist can dream.