A Chicago Welcome for Mr. Trump

× Expand Joeff Davis Whistling, chants and musical instruments formed a cacophony of sound during the protest on Chicago's Wacker Drive.

Donald Trump, on his first visit to Chicago since becoming President, was met by thousands of people in the street—and they weren’t there to cheer for him. Trump was in the city to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at McCormick Place and to attend a fundraiser at his International Hotel and Tower, located along the Chicago River near Chicago’s magnificent mile.

Trump has drawn the ire of Chicagoland with the many insults he has directed at the city while in office, including calling the city a “total disaster.” On Monday, Trump continued to insult the city calling it “embarrassing to us as a nation” and comparing violence there to that in Afghanistan. “All over the world they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison,” he said during his speech at McCormick Place. (To the contrary, the BBC found that more than 2,300 Afghan people died from violence in a single month this year, while in Chicago, 561 people died from homicide in all of 2018.)

Thousands of demonstrators rallied on Upper Wacker Drive across the Chicago River from Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower. An entire block of Upper Wacker Drive—normally filled with midday traffic—was closed during the protest. The packed area resounded with the sounds of a loud and often joyous demonstration. Whistles, chants, and musical instruments filled the air, creating a cacophony of sound directed at the behemoth of a building across the river decorated with the gigantic letters of TRUMP.

× Expand Joeff Davis Some chanted so loudly they said they went home hoarse after the protest across the Chicago River from Trump Tower, October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Signs were thrust in the air, the majority homemade, reflecting wide-ranging messages with one constant theme: Trump is failing the American people. Many signs and chants called for his impeachment.

Following the rally, demonstrators marched through Chicago’s Loop for more than an hour, shutting down major thoroughfares like State Street and Michigan Avenue. The march was estimated to be 1,000 people by Captain Randall Darlin of the Chicago Police Department who walked alongside protesters coordinating street closures and working with organizers to guide the route.

× Expand Joeff Davis Members from the group Indivisible Chicago hold rainbow letters for "Resist," across the Chicago River from Trump Tower, October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

× Expand Joeff Davis Chanting was super intense during the protest across the Chicago River from Trump Tower October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

× Expand Joeff Davis After the rally on Wacker Drive protesters took to the streets marching and shutting down streets throughout Chicago’s Loop. Here protesters march down State Street past the Chicago Theater. Commander Darlin of the Chicago Police Department who marched alongside protesters estimated that 1,000 people were marching.

The marchers were led much of the way by a group of youth with arms locked chanting their way through the city streets. The group stopped at several major intersections and kneeled, while afternoon crowds looked on and cars honked (mostly) in support.

× Expand Joeff Davis After the rally on Wacker Drive protesters took to the streets marching and shutting down streets throughout Chicago’s Loop. Here protesters march down Michigan Avenue.

× Expand Joeff Davis After the rally on Wacker Drive protesters took to the streets marching and shutting down streets throughout Chicago’s loop. Here protesters kneel on down on State Street.

× Expand Joeff Davis A great variety of homemade signs with a singular theme, met Mr. Trump for his visit to Chicago, Illinois, Monday October 28, 2019.

× Expand Joeff Davis Protesters march past the El tracks on Wabash in Chicago’s Loop.