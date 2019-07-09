Call to Action: Close the Concentration Camps Now!

This call to action to protest the Trump Administration's treatment of asylum seekers on the U.S.-Mexico border is being broadcast country-wide—co-published with YES! Magazine, Jacobin, In These Times, Truthout, Alternet, and the Raw Story. It's been endorsed by Naomi Klein, Jeremy Scahill, Barbara Ehrenreich, Noam Chomsky and many others. Read on to learn how you can support this important movement.

We are calling on all people of conscience to shut down the concentration camps on the US-Mexico border through any nonviolent means necessary.

From Abolitionism to Standing Rock, Americans have come together time and again to defy horrific injustice. Now, as the government tries to normalize concentration camps, it is time like never before to target those responsible.

Inspired by the civil rights movement, ACT-UP, and early labor struggles, we must employ every nonviolent tactic at our disposal to oppose this institutionalized criminality. We are calling on everyone to organize: your community, your school, your house of worship, your workplace, your friends and family.

We can blockade the concentration camps with occupations and die-ins. We can set up our own “freedom camps” on their doorstep. We can support workers who walk out and strike. We can make life impossible for the tech companies profiting from this misery, for the big banks that fund it, and for the politicians that make it possible. And we can directly aid the immigrants-rights groups who are already working to end the illegal mass detention of our brothers and sisters. We ask everyone to recognize and respect the front-line immigrant communities and organizers who have been fighting for many years, and to take leadership from those most impacted by this brutal system.

We demand:

*Close all of Trump’s concentration camps now

*Abolish ICE; Defund the CBP

*Uphold the legal right to seek asylum and decriminalize the border

Historians call the “border detention centers” concentration camps. Rabbis call them concentration camps. Actor George Takei says, “I know what concentration camps are. I was inside two of them, in America. And yes, we are operating such camps again.”

immigration children

Doctors say children are being detained in “torture facilities.” The camps are rife with disease, filth, and lack of proper food. Seven children have died in detention in recent months. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is telling judges that the safe and sanitary conditions that it is required by law to provide are possible without soap, toothbrushes, or even sleep.

When even the New York Times calls the camps “a mass atrocity,” and says people should target the “mid-level functionaries who make the system run,” you know it’s time to act.

What would you do if it were your daughter, grandson, niece or nephew who was sick, denied medicine, deprived of sleep, and so traumatized that they've become suicidal? You'd move heaven and earth to free them. These are all our children; their lives are sacred. We must shut down these camps today and forever.

America must be better than this. Lady Liberty does not lift her torch so that we can herd innocent women and children into concentration camps. The right to seek asylum is completely legal under U.S. and international law. The criminals here are in the Trump Administration—and when the government engages in such breathtaking criminality, people must take action, fast.

The right to seek asylum is completely legal under U.S. and international law.

Unless people step up to stop them, concentration camps always get worse. Today it's refugees; tomorrow it could be Muslims, journalists, political opponents, and anyone who doesn’t think or look quite right.

We must emphatically reject a future built on walls and drones and surveillance and worse. Instead, we must embody the best of our values and fight for a society in which everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and given a fighting chance.

For a first step, join in the July 12 protests organized by Lights for Liberty. Then check out closethecamps.us and nomorecamps.org to find out about all the upcoming events, the latest actions, how you can organize your own protest, and frontline groups you can support.

Let's raise the floodwaters of resistance and rebellion until we wash away all the hate. Together, we can do this.

Endorsers include:

Naomi Klein, Author

Barbara Ehrenreich, Author

Noam and Valeria Chomsky

Jeremy Scahill, Co-founder, The Intercept, author of Blackwater and Dirty Wars

Bill Fletcher, Jr., former president of TransAfrica Forum

Rae Abileah, Kohenet, Beautiful Trouble

Andy Bichlbaum, The Yes Men

Arun Gupta, Journalist

Juan Carlos Ruiz, Co-founder, New Sanctuary Coalition

Jeanette Vizguerra, Sanctuary movement, Colorado

Rabbi Alissa Wise, Deputy Director, Jewish Voices for Peace

Rabbi Brant Rosen, Tzedek Chicago

Tania Mattos Co-founder, Queens Neighborhoods United

Sonali Kolhatkar, Host of Rising Up with Sonali

For the full list and to add your own name, please visit nomorecamps.org.

Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only.