Boredom is a Treat

Well, we’re just several hours into Joe Biden’s presidency and so far the news alerts on my phone have been fairly quiet. Could we be entering a new, more boring presidency? I sure hope so.

Wednesday’s Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Inauguration finally put an end to the Trump presidency that was threatening not to end. I hope the lies, crazy conspiracies, and violent rightwing extremists disappear like Trump’s second term, but that is probably being too optimistic.

With the destruction wrought by Donald Trump and the dangerous, far-right extremists he propagated and incited, Joe Biden’s “unity” is going to be a very tall order. At least we can revel in the immediate satisfaction of Trump policies being reversed and the pandemic being taken seriously.