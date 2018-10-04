×

If Donald Trump can issue a “Presidential Alert” to everyone’s cell phone, it’s only fitting to issue a Beer Warning Alert as well. Beer drinkers everywhere should know that beer—consumed in conjunction with things like entitlement, extreme partisanship and truth-bending/lying—can result in some startling side effects.

It’s hard to believe it’s been less than a week since we saw Christine Blasey Ford testify followed by a furiously enraged partisan who happens to want a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Each day that goes by brings new reports from Kavanaugh acquaintances concerned for the future of the judiciary—which explains why the Republican leadership has been fighting all along to rush the process.

Time is running out for the FBI to conduct an investigation, Trump to mock a sexual assault survivor and for Mitch McConnell to hold a vote. The next few days will prove pivotal in the future of Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court and democracy.