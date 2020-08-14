Art of the Executive Order

It doesn’t get much more Trumpish than signing worthless executive orders about unemployment benefits at your private golf club before cheering club members who pay you six-figure initiation fees. Yes, that happened just a few days ago at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The signing ceremony took place on Saturday, the day after Trump held a no-social-distancing “coronavirus briefing” (read: crazed extended rant) before wine glass-toting club members not wearing masks. When Trump fails (again) to make a deal in Congress, he runs to his nearest stack of executive order folders and pens.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy tanks, Trump talks about cutting payroll taxes and eliminating the funding mechanism for Social Security. It’s like a new Gilded Age but with a higher death count.