Art of the Executive Order

It’s like a new Gilded Age but with a higher death count.

It doesn’t get much more Trumpish than signing worthless executive orders about unemployment benefits at your private golf club before cheering club members who pay you six-figure initiation fees. Yes, that happened just a few days ago at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The signing ceremony took place on Saturday, the day after Trump held a no-social-distancing “coronavirus briefing” (read: crazed extended rant) before wine glass-toting club members not wearing masks. When Trump fails (again) to make a deal in Congress, he runs to his nearest stack of executive order folders and pens. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy tanks, Trump talks about cutting payroll taxes and eliminating the funding mechanism for Social Security. It’s like a new Gilded Age but with a higher death count. 

