It is now even more obvious that America First really means America second. President Trump is trashing democracy on his way out the door and congressional Republicans are complicit. Abetted by nearly all leading Republicans, Trump is actively trying to undo the results of a free and fair election while inciting violence.

The Republican Party long ago embraced the unpredictable Trump base—you know, the base that likes to torment election workers and public health officials. If anyone in the party dares question Trump or his lies, they are threatened that they’ll be challenged by a true Trump believer in the next election, or much worse.

Even though all signs point to Trump leaving the White House on January 20, a Congress filled with Trump cultists and a judicial system overloaded with Trump appointments does not bode well for our future, even with Joe Biden as President.