A Very, Very Great Comparison Study of the Best and Worst Presidencies, Ever

It’s amazing that in a nation which has had forty-five Presidents in its nearly 250-year history, the worst-ever President was immediately followed by the best-ever President.

Even more amazing is that the laziest, dumbest President we’ve ever had was also immediately followed by the hardest working, smartest president we’ve ever had.

Presented below, the best presidential researcher—one Donald J. Trump—has put together a compendium of all the things that 45 was the best ever at, compared to the “total disaster” of 44.

Prepare to be impressed!

—Donald J. Trump

Me

“I give myself an A+. I don’t think any President has ever done what I have done.” -Trump interview with Fox and Friends.

“My Administration has done more in less than two years than any other Administration in the history of our Country.” -Trump tweet.

Obama

“Worst president in the history of the United States.” -Trump tweet

“Obama is truly a pathetic excuse of a president, can't get any worse.” -Trump tweet

“President Obama is losing on so many fronts, in fact all fronts” -Trump tweet

“Obama is, without question, the WORST EVER president.” -Trump tweet

Obama's '07 speech which @DailyCaller just released not only shows that Obama is a racist but also how the press always covers for him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2012

Me

“I am least racist person there is” -Trump tweet

Obama

“Obama is a racist” -Trump tweet

Me

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” -Trump tweet

Obama

In his own words, @BarackObama "was born in Kenya, and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii. This statement was made, in writing, in the 1990's. Why does the press protect him? Is this another Watergate?” -One of 84 tweets by Trump claiming Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

Me

“No president ever worked harder than me.” -Trump tweet

“The White House is running very smoothly despite phony Witch Hunts etc. There is great Energy and unending Stamina, both necessary to get things done.” -Trump tweet

Obama

“For a lazy person he certainly has done a lot of destruction to our country.” -Trump tweet

“welfare ‘king.’ ” -Trump tweet

“He doesn't believe in a strong work ethic.” Trump tweet

“...because we have a president too incompetent or too lazy to make a call…” Trump tweet

“@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's -Vineyard. Nice work ethic.” -One of 27 Trump tweets complaining about Obama golfing.

Me

“My supporters are the smartest, strongest, most hard working and most loyal that we have seen in our countries [sic] history.” -Trump tweet

Obama

“Very dangerous pattern developing across country by Obama supporters. Detroit poll watcher was threatened with gun” -Trump tweet

“Obama is community organizing from the Oval Office on Ferguson today. More riots sure to follow.” -Trump tweet

Me

“Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever before!” - Trump speech in Salt Lake City, (where he was officially announcing a slashing of of national monuments.)

“People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase.” -Trump tweet

Obama

“They don’t use the word ‘Christmas’ because it’s not politically correct … We’re going to be saying Merry Christmas again!” - Trump at Value Voters Summit, claiming Obama was pursuing an “attack on Judeo-Christian values.”

Me

“I know words … I have the best words” -Trump in speech

Obama

“Why does @BarackObama always have to rely on teleprompters?” -Trump tweet

“Reading from a teleprompter shouldn’t be allowed in campaigns-- because you don’t know what you’re going to get-- look at what happened with Obama, the teleprompter guy. You don’t want a scripted president.” -Trump 2016 campaign

Me

“The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower” Trump tweet

“I'm the best 140 character writer in the world. It's easy when it's fun.” -Trump tweet

Obama

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Me

“The American worker is doing better than ever before.” -Trump Labor Day tweet, referencing the low unemployment rate.

Obama

“When r people going 2 wake up & c that Obama favors everyone but Americans. Obama is our worst enemy.” -Trump retweet

“Don’t believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 percent unemployment. The number's probably 28, 29, as high as 35. In fact, I even heard recently 42 percent.” -Trump speech after 2016 New Hampshire primary, falsely claiming that Obama was distorting unemployment statistics.

Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. There must be something wrong, please recheck that poll! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Me

“Wow. Highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln.” -Trump tweet falsely claiming that there was a poll tracking Republican approval of the president during the 1860s -- a tool that would not be used until Truman's presidency.

Obama

“I think President Obama has been the most ignorant president in our history.” -Trump talking to reporters on campaign trail

Me

“She's got the best body.” -Trump interview with Howard Stern, talking about his daughter, Ivanka.

Obama

“How did you like Michelle Obama’s bangs last night?” -Trump tweet

Me

“Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault.” -Trump tweet.

“The highest, asshole” -Donald Trump on twitter, (when asked to prove his I.Q. claim.)

Obama

“Dumbest & most dangerous misjudgments ever entered into in history of our country—incompetent leader.” -Trump tweet on Iran deal

“Stubborn, stupid or just doesn't care.” -Trump tweet on Obama’s management of Ebola outbreak

Obama said in his SOTU that “global warming is a fact.” Sure, about as factual as “if you like your healthcare, you can keep it.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2014

Me

“I know more about renewables than any human being on Earth.” -Trump in Fox News interview

Obama

“Obama said in his SOTU that “global warming is a fact.” Sure, about as factual as “if you like your healthcare, you can keep it.” -Trump tweet

Me

“...our country richer than ever before.” -Trump tweet, falsely claiming benefits of tariffs

Obama

“Debt for this country is disaster and Obama has piled it on” - Trump Instagram message

Me

“I am the king of eradicating debt--it's easy!” -Trump tweet

Obama

“Our $17T national debt and $1T yearly budget deficits are a national security risk of the highest order.” -Trump tweet

“The Debt is our nation's greatest threat. @BarackObama is out of touch.” -Trump tweet

“He is destroying our country: @BarackObama has requested to raise our debt limit to over $16.4Trillion” -Trump tweet

Me

“… stronger than ever before.” -Trump tweeting about military.

“… most amount ever.” -Trump speaking at Salute to Service dinner, saying he “secured” a “record” amount of military spending.

“My first order as president was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.” -Trump tweet

Obama

“Our nuclear arsenal doesn't work!” -Trump falsely attacking Obama in announcement speech

“I'll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly. It was depleted. Everything was old and tired. And I came in, and I had to fix it.” -Trump responding to Michelle Obama writing in her book that she will never forgive Trump for Trump’s “birther” smear.

Me

“In fact, safer than ever before.” -Trump on southern border security

Obama

“America is being taken apart, piece by piece … Crime is rising. People are scared.” -Trump falsely claiming crime was rising

“This American carnage ends right here, right now.” -Trump Inauguration speech

I am the BEST builder, just look at what I've built. Hillary can't build. Republican candidates can't build. They don't have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2015

Me

“I am the BEST builder, just look at what I’ve built.” -Trump, tweet

Obama

Great sign: “We built this business without government help, Obama can kiss our ass!” Now commonly seen across America” -Trump tweet

Me

“Do I look like a president?” -Trump rhetorically asking a crowd of nearly all white supporters at a campaign rally

Obama

“Do you believe Barack Hussein Obama (aka Barry Soetoro) looked like a president last night? I don’t” -Trump tweet, referencing the second 2012 debate and nodding to the false alt- right story that Obama enrolled in college as Barry Soetoro, a foreign student that was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia