The Grand Ol’ Death Cult

So it is beginning to sound like saving the economy is worth a couple million coronavirus deaths, give or take. President Trump is determined to pull back on social distancing measures and fire up the economy again by Easter.

Never mind that his own public health officials warn that doing that would increase the death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump and his Fox News cheerleaders think it’s an either-or proposition. Either listen to epidemiologists and battle the virus or restart prosperity.

These guys seem to forget that an unchecked pandemic across the nation and the world has a pretty severe impact on the economy. One of the wonderful benefits of social distancing is that it keeps people from dying. Having people alive is apparently pretty essential to a functioning economy.