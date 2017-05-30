Disabled Immigrants Are Living in Fear

I am a Latina woman with a disability who advocates for other Latino individuals with disabilities, including undocumented individuals. Through my advocacy and personal experiences, I’ve seen and heard many stories of people in this category who have little if any access to such essential daily living needs as health care, employment, accessible and affordable housing, or education.

One of these many stories is about an undocumented woman I’ll call “Carmen.” Like many other immigrants, Carmen came to this country to work and make a better living for herself and her family. But she acquired a disability due to a work accident, and since then has not been able to receive the health care and support she requires.

Besides needing medical support for her recent acquired injuries, Carmen has also been a victim of domestic abuse, for which she has not received the appropriate emotional support. That’s because, like other undocumented people processing the unwelcoming messages at the state and federal levels, Carmen is afraid to ask for help, fearing that she will be detained and deported.

The Trump administration has ramped up the level of fear that people like Carmen face. It would be great, if instead of criminalizing and deporting people, our government would seek to serve and protect the people who consider this country their home, no matter what language they speak or what disabilities they have.

I work with Cambiando Vidas, a grassroots group of Latino people with disabilities. We work with Access Living in Chicago to raise awareness and provide outreach. My job is to plan workshops for community members in predominantly Latino neighborhoods. We advocate for immigration reform, and bring in lawyers to apprise people of their legal rights.

Our group is a member of the HC3 Coalition, which works to expand access to health care for the uninsured, including people with disabilities and those who are undocumented, in Cook County, Illinois. We stand together with people across the country to defeat threats to the Affordable Care Act. There is still much work to do, and we must keep organizing in our communities.

Undocumented immigrants, including those with disabilities, have long endured the risk of deportation. Now, under the new administration, they must contend with a heightened level of fear, to where they no longer feel safe to leave their homes for basic needs.

As we are all brothers and sisters in the fight for our human and civil rights, let us be inclusive, and welcoming to people of all races, ethnicity and religions, and to those with disabilities. Every human being has the right to access the supports and services that allow them to live independent and productive lives.