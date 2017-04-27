× Have You Heard: Truth in Edvertising

School marketing is a fast growing - and completely unregulated - byproduct of the education marketplace. Some companies are spending $1,000 per student to market their school "brand." Who has the budget to do that?!

Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire explore the world of "edvertising" with researcher Sarah Butler Jessen. To market, to market!

Occasionally funny and periodically informative, Have You Heard features journalist Jennifer Berkshire and scholar Jack Schneider as they explore the age-old quest to finally fix the nation's public schools, one policy issue at a time.