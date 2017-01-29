Report from the JFK Rally for Immigration Rights

× Expand Daniel Altschuler Your browser does not support this type of audio file. Daniel Altschüler against Trump's anti-immigration policies.

As Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from several Muslim countries took effect, refugees already on their way to the U.S. were stuck in limbo, some of them in the airport. In New York, an emergency rally was called at John F. Kennedy Airport to demand they be freed. I spoke with Daniel Altschuler, director of civic engagement and research at Make The Road New York, from the rally Saturday afternoon.

Sarah Jaffe: And where are you right now?

Daniel Altschuler: I'm at JFK Terminal 4 where hundreds of people and growing every minute are here to denounce the unconscionable and unconstitutional executive orders that Donald Trump signed yesterday and that now is tearing families apart here at JFK Airport, we know of at least 12 people who were detained overnight. One is now free, and everyone's here to cheer the fight for the remaining refugees who have been detained here at JFK.

SJ: I can hear chants in the background. Obviously Donald Trump had been threatening to ban refugees from the beginning, can you tell us about the preparation that went into place to be able to respond to this?

DA: I think the folks who are here, immigrant rights organizations, civil rights organizations, Muslim organizations have stood together to say this is unconscionable and wrong when it was being proposed, and organizations have been trying to prepare for the worst. We heard late last night about the first two and I think people leapt into action.

There were amazing lawyers who were here and monitoring the airports, to see what was going to happen and if people were going to be held and unfortunately folks' worst fears came true. An amazing coalition--an informal coalition of organizations and people heard what was happening, were horrified and decided to show up to the airport.

This is one of these beautiful organic movement moments where people show up for other people's rights and for all of our rights.

SJ: Can you tell us about the one person who was released?

DA: Yeah, Mr. Darweesh was someone who worked the US military I believe as a translator, folks can obviously look at the New York Times article for greater detail about his case. When Congressmembers Velazquez and Nadler arrived they went in immediately and demanded to speak to Customs and Border Patrol and were able to speak to them and after some negotiation were able to get him free.

He came out, he was very relieved, he was very appreciative of the folks that were here and then he went to be with his family. He had been separated from his family since arriving here yesterday in the late afternoon.

SJ: There were several calls for rallies earlier today and one for 6pm tonight, is the plan to stay there as long as necessary?

DA: This crowd is going to be here for many hours, there's tremendous enthusiasm here, there's a vigil that's called for 6pm, there's been constant chanting, amazing people showing up and just making their signs on the spot to say that they're going to resist, to say no Muslim ban, to say they stand with refugees. This is not one of those times where there's a designated beginning point and endpoint, this is a moment where people are here to fight for what they know that this country can be, which is a place that welcomes refugees, that welcomes Muslims, that does not impose religious discrimination, so folks are excited to be here.

SJ: Obviously some of the executive orders that came out this week also have to do with immigrants from Mexico and Latin America, are there similar rapid response plans for deportation back to that part of the world?

DA: Absolutely. And there are immigrants here at this rally right now because folks are saying we stand together. So yes, immigrant rights organizations like ours are preparing for what happens now that Donald Trump has further empowered and is going to continue further empowering an out-of-control and rogue Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border apparatus. Absolutely defending families is going to be at the core of that.

SJ: What can people do if they are watching or listening from somewhere that is not within easy getting-to-JFK-Airport distance? Are there other actions that you know of?

DA: I honestly have been so ensconced in this action that I'm not sure what else is going on. I wouldn't be surprised, I'd expect there's solidarity actions and people should look, you can get on social media, on Facebook and Twitter and engage there as well, and I think folks most importantly should call their members of Congress and denounce the measures that have been taken this week against immigrants, refugees, and Muslims and tell them that they insist that these refugees be freed and that these executive actions be rescinded.

SJ: And how can people keep up with you and Make the Road?

DA: Make the Road New York, you can find us on Facebook at Make the Road New York, and our Twitter handle is @MakeTheRoadNY.

Interviews for Resistance is a project of Sarah Jaffe, with assistance from Laura Feuillebois and support from the Nation Institute. It is also available as a podcast.