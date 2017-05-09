Halting the Healthcare Apocalypse. A Conversation with Dr. Adam Gaffney.

× Expand Physicians for a National Health Program Adam Gaffney at a November 2016 protest outside the Washington headquarters of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America to protest the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs and the profiteering of the drug industry.

Adam Gaffney is a physician in Pulmonary and Critical Care and instructor at Harvard Medical School. He's active Physicians for a National Health Program.

"The status quo is very unjust. Think of it this way, Trumpcare is going to increase the number of uninsured by 24 million. But, in 2016, according to the National Health Interview Survey, there was still 28 million people uninsured today. Then, there are even more people than that who are underinsured who are, again, having high co-payments, high deductibles, unable to go to the doctor, unable to fill prescriptions. The status quo is bad and people are suffering. As long as that is the case, we are going to keep the door open to right wing attacks. Always. There will always be a right wing economic populist like Trump who is going to say they will make healthcare better. Well, we are opening the door to that if we don’t do something about it."

