You just can’t make this stuff up, and if you did, people would say you’re full of it. Yes, on the day after firing FBI Director James Comey, President Trump met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Henry Kissinger. Everything’s fine. There’s no constitutional crisis, just ask Sergey Lavrov!

Trump says he fired biparitsanly-despised Comey because he bungled the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The White House is suddenly shocked, shocked (!) that Comey did not uphold the standards of the FBI, even though they seemed pretty pleased when he dove into the final stages of the election. Everything is on the up and up, though, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recommended Comey’s firing— the same Jeff Sessions who had to recuse himself from the Russia/Trump campaign investigation because he lied during his confirmation hearing.

So, the guy who lied and recused himself from all things Russia told his boss to fire the head of the primary Russia/Trump investigation. We have definitely not heard the end of this. As I was finishing this animation, the Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election subpoenaed Michael Flynn.