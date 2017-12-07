Mainers Challenge Susan Collins’s Vote for Tax Cuts; with Mike Tipping

× Expand Sarah Bigney Some of the constituents who were sitting in at Collins's office in Bangor Monday. These citizens protested Collin's vote. Jim Betts, Tina Davidson, Erin Oberson, Nick Paquet (Left to Right).

Maine Senator Susan Collins was one of three votes to stop ACA repeal. But last week, after getting empty promises that are already being walked back, she voted for a tax bill that include big healthcare cuts, and her constituents are not pleased. The Maine People's Alliance and others have been protesting since the vote, and plan to continue challenging Collins to stand with her state when it comes time to vote on a final bill.

Outtake:

“As you may remember, Susan Collins, upon returning to Maine after voting against the Republican healthcare repeal, got applauded at the airport. There were several scenes of people on the street thanking her for her vote. She did not have the same reaction in Maine, actually she stayed in D.C. and did the Sunday shows, but in Maine people were protesting up and down the state and they are continuing to do so all this week.

Yesterday in Bangor dozens of people were outside her office and five very brave souls went inside and refused to leave until she talked to them about her vote, and she did not and they got arrested and carted out in a police van. So things are definitely escalating here, I think people believe that she's not listening to them, that she's doing real damage to the state, that she's been lying about her votes and about the policy and that they're not going to take it anymore.”

