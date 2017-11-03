Law & Oranger

×

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is circling closer to the Oval Office. Actually, it’s been circling that part of the White House for a while since everyone close to President Trump seems to have been meeting with someone from Russia throughout the campaign. As the investigation progresses, we will see Trump throw more people under the bus.

Paul Manafort? He was hardly ever part of the campaign, plus, he did all his illegal things before he worked for me! George, I hardly knew him! The Trump crew will keep spinning and keep trying to blame Obama or Hillary or anyone else but themselves.

"Conspiracy against the United States" sounds like a pretty serious charge, one that a guy who was paid handsomely to organize rock-throwing protests against our own troops overseas surely deserves. And here's hoping George Papadopoulos is truly a "proactive co-operator" who will help reel in what smells like big colluding fish.