Another day, another gun violence milestone. The horrific Las Vegas mass shooting is the deadliest gun massacre in modern U.S. history. Sadly, in many ways, it’s just another day if you look at the gun massacre calendar. In a country where a disturbed person can stockpile 40-plus weapons and convert some to fire automatically, something is seriously wrong.

If Congress didn’t act after scores of first-graders were killed in Newtown, chances are they won’t act after over fifty country music fans are massacred. Meanwhile, President Trump says we’ll talk about gun laws “as time goes by.”

Well, as time is going by, there are more lives shattered, more awful video and audio recordings of gun mayhem and more calls to reign in the gun pushers. The NRA, which used to be focused on hunters and other sportsmen, is now apparently a nihilistic cult that wants easier access to silencers, armor-piercing ammunition and guns in every possible venue.